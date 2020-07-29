The PIAA Board of Directors held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss its plans for the 2020 fall sports season.
The organization adopted a plan to move on with all fall sports.
Under the PIAA plan, school districts and leagues will decide when they want to begin on a case-by-case basis.
A regular opening of the fall sports season will begin with the first date for heat acclimation as Aug. 10. The first practice date is Aug. 17.
Golf is the first sport that can open with a first contest date of Aug. 20 with tennis to follow on Aug. 24.
Football is able to begin with Week “0” on Aug. 28, while the rest of the fall sports, including cross country, girls volleyball and soccer have a first contest date of Sept. 4.
The PIAA also outlined plans for an alternate start and a hybrid start.
The start of the fall sports season (first contest dates) would be pushed back to mid-September in the alternate plan and early October in the hybrid. The alternative plans can vary from sport to sport.
In the press release, the PIAA says it “is committed to maximizing the athletic opportunities for students across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In addressing the COVID-19 crisis and how it has affected the 67 counties differently, PIAA understands the flexibility needed by school districts to make localized measured decisions rather than a ‘one size fits all’ approach in addressing interscholastic athletics. To aid our school districts who have varied approaches to their return to school plans, PIAA has offered flexibility to schools, leagues and/or conferences to begin contests after the first contest date.”
Glendale Athletic Director John Matchock says he is pleased with the PIAAs decision,
“Today’s decision is great for the school, kids, parents and the community,” he said. “Sports are a big part of the beginning of school with football. I know the PIAA took everything into account and made a decision based on the safety of the kids and coaches. A good plan is in place at Glendale as I’m sure it is at other schools in the area.
“Let’s pray everything falls into place for the fall season. Kids need sports not only for the physical aspect, but the mental aspect as well.”
District 9 and its member schools are meeting today at the Bavarian Country Club to discuss what it plans to do.
“We are all going to get together and decide who wants to follow what plan for opening,” Curwensville Athletic Director Allen Leigey said.
“We need to see if everyone is on the same page or if some schools want to follow different plans.”
The PIAA also released Return to Competition guidelines for each individual sport, as well as general considerations for all sports and officials.
Also, in the preliminary School Sports Guidance document which was released by the Governor’s office on June 10 and updated on July 15, any sports-related activity in the yellow- or green-phased counties had to adhere to gathering limitations of 25 in the yellow phase; and 250 outdoors and 25 indoors in the green phase.
But even during the Yellow and Green phases of reopening, sports-related activities at the PK-12 level are limited to student athletes, coaches, officials and staff only.
At this time, spectators for these events are not allowed.
The Preliminary School Sports Guidance document states that, “The addition of visitors and spectators will be contingent upon future health conditions within the state and local communities.”