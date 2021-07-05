GRAMPIAN — A Wallaceton woman was killed over the holiday weekend as the result of a vehicle crash in Pike Township.
According to Clearfield-based state police, Brittany M. Socash, 26, of Wallacton, was reported missing over the weekend when family members had not seen or heard from her in quite some time.
Family members told troopers on July 3 that Socash had last been seen in the area of Bear Hill Road in Bradford Township. She was reported as missing and endangered.
On Saturday, July 3, a crash was discovered around 10:30 a.m. on state Route 879 –Clearfield Grampian Highway east of Melody Road where Socash was found deceased. Police say the crash occurred around 5 a.m.
Socash was traveling westbound when she traveled across the double yellow line and left the south side of the roadway. The 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck she was driving traveled through the air approximately 28 feet before making an impact with the embankment. The truck traveled about 33 additional feet before making impact with a tree.
Socash was wearing a seat belt, police said.