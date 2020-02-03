The president of the United States has been impeached. Two Philadelphia city council members have been indicted. But Gritty, the Flyers’ googly-eyed mascot, has done something that none of those elected officials have been able to do — emerge from an investigation without being charged.
Philadelphia police said Monday that their investigation into a Flyers fan’s claim that Gritty punched his 13-year-old son in the back has come to an end, concluding that there was no physical assault during a Nov. 19 event at the Wells Fargo Center. Police did not identify the person wearing the orange fuzzy costume.
“That investigation, which has been completed and is no longer active, determined that the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers’ mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged,” the police statement said.
The investigation, first reported by the Inquirer, inspired memes and t-shirts, and became fodder for late night talk show hosts.