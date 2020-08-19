PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Federal health officials are turning to Philadelphia to help devise a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan that could be a model for cities nationwide.
The city, along with four states — California, North Dakota, Florida, and Minnesota — has until Oct. 1 to submit distribution plans with timelines for vaccine delivery, metrics for effectiveness, and how to prioritize who gets the vaccine to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
City health officials said they’ve already started working on the pilot program.
There currently is no approved COVID-19 vaccine, and estimates for when there will be one range widely. But it’s not too soon, experts say, to figure out the staggering logistics of getting a COVID-19 vaccine to the people who need it most.
“People over 65, people at the front line, mass transit, meat packing, pharmacies, grocery stores … “ said Paul Offit, a pediatrician and director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
An estimated 120 million people would be among those who would be first in line for a vaccine, he said, and researchers expect each one will need two shots, a few weeks apart, to achieve peak immunity.
“There is no precedent for this,” he said.
Most experts agree that under the best case scenario, a vaccine won’t be available until the first quarter of 2021, but figuring out how to dole out initial supplies could take the better part of a year, Offit predicted.
Though some people who oppose or are skeptical of vaccines generally have vowed to avoid a COVID-19 shot, Offit expects the main pressure will come from people desperate to get one. One of the challenges of trying to service those most in need first, he said, will be people who will use money or influence to jump their place in line.
“People of means will probably find a way to get these vaccines,” he said.
The letter to the city explaining the pilot program also gives insight into how the CDC anticipates a vaccine will be distributed.
The CDC will oversee distribution, the letter states, and the doses will be shipped directly to doctors’ offices or drug store chains. Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and essential workers will be first in line, the letter states. Each will receive two doses of the vaccine separated by 21 to 28 days.
The pilot program asks participants to assume limited doses of vaccine would be available this fall. Though that’s far earlier than the most optimistic estimates from scientists, President Trump has suggested he thinks one could be approved by Election Day.
The CDC did not respond to questions about the pilot program, but Offit believed Philadelphia and the four states participating were selected to give the federal agency input from a cross section of environments and demographics.
“A rural district is going to be different than an urban district,” he said. “I think they’re just trying to get ideas of how this is going to get done.”
Pennsylvania’s Department of Health is doing similar preparations, including plans for vaccine dispensaries outside hospital or clinical settings, spokesperson Nate Wardle said. Those dispensaries could be in work places or congregate care facilities, or at well-known public locations.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is a novel vaccine, and we expect it will be unlike anything we have seen before,” Wardle said in an emailed statement. “We are working to finalize our vaccination plan and protocols with our partners, including at the federal level, to ensure we are prepared for all aspects of this vaccine.”