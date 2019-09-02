CINCINNATI — Say this for the Phillies: They refuse to just bow out of the playoff race.
Never mind that they aren’t being given much of a shot. Between a road-heavy September schedule, an overflowing injured list, and pitching deficiencies that have kept them from winning more than four games in a row all season, they went into Labor Day with only a 4.6% chance of claiming a National League wild-card spot, according to Fangraphs.
Even general manager Matt Klentak says it’s “going to take a really impressive September run” to reach the postseason for the first time since 2011.
It’s OK. Isn’t it about time to fire up those E-A-G-L-E-S chants, anyway?
Don’t look now, though, but the Phillies are putting some heat on the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card berth. With four home runs — including Bryce Harper’s 30th of the season and two by Rhys Hoskins — they routed the Cincinnati Reds, 7-1, in a Labor Day matinee Monday here at Great American Ball Park and remained only 2 ½ games behind the Cubs with 26 games remaining.
Less impressive comebacks have happened.
Playing without shortstop Jean Segura, who was attending his grandmother’s funeral in the Dominican Republic, and all-star catcher J.T. Realmuto, who was getting a rare breather after an early-morning arrival into town following Sunday night’s game in Philadelphia, the Phillies jumped to a lead against Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani, then got a solid start from lefty Drew Smyly.
Scott Kingery smashed a two-run homer in the second inning, and Hoskins followed with a two-run shot in the third. Harper tacked on a two-run homer in the eighth before Hoskins went deep again.
It marked Harper’s third career 30-homer season.
After back-to-back promising starts to begin his Phillies tenure in late July, Smyly had such a miserable August that it was almost a wonder he maintained his spot in the rotation. He allowed 32 hits and nine walks in only 25 innings over five starts and posted a 7.20 earned-run average. Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin lost their spots earlier this season after similarly rough stretches.
But the Phillies are giving Smyly a chance to re-establish himself after missing most of the last two seasons to Tommy John elbow surgery. Against the Reds, he responded with his best start in weeks.
Save for a crushed leadoff home run by rookie sensation Aristides Aquino in the second inning, Smyly was in control. His curveball, in particular, was sharp. He got 10 swings and misses on 34 breaking balls, mixed in his four-seamer and his cutter, and worked effectively above and below the strike zone.
The Reds also bailed out Smyly with their overaggressiveness on the bases. Alex Blandino worked a leadoff walk but got thrown out at second base in the third inning. Nick Senzel opened the sixth with a single, then got caught stealing second.
Smyly got through the Reds’ lineup twice before being replaced with one out in the sixth inning. That left the bullpen to pick up the final 11 outs, and this time, ex-Reds reliever Jared Hughes (five outs), Ranger Suarez (three outs) and Nick Vincent (three outs) delivered.