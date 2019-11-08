Nine years ago, Juan Castro fielded one of the most notable grounders in Phillies history.
In 2020, he will be the team’s infield coach.
Castro, 47, has been promoted to new manager Joe Girardi’s big-league staff, the Phillies announced Friday.
He replaces Bobby Dickerson, who left the organization last week after only one season to become the San Diego Padres’ bench coach under their first-year manager, Jayce Tingler.
A utility infielder for 17 seasons in the majors, including 2010 with the Phillies, Castro played primarily shortstop (571 games), third base (264 games) and second base (252 games).
He was the Phillies’ third baseman on May 29, 2010, when Roy Halladay threw a perfect game against the Florida Marlins, ranging to his left to glove Ronny Paulino’s grounder for the final out.
Castro worked as the Phillies’ minor-league infield coordinator last season.
Before that, he had several roles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including special assistant to the general manager, minor-league infield coordinator and major-league quality assurance coach.
The Phillies have one vacancy — hitting coach — remaining on Girardi’s staff.
They fired John Mallee in August and replaced him on an interim basis with former manager Charlie Manuel.