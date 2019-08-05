It’s a good time to make up ground in the standings when you have a three-game interleague series at home against the team with the eighth-worst record in baseball.
So, naturally, the Phillies lost two out of three.
Disappointing? That understates what happened over the weekend. The Phillies scored 11 runs in 35 innings against the White Sox, who are 6-17 since the All-Star break. As my colleague Matt Breen tweeted yesterday after the Phillies’ 10-5 loss, “Maybe the Phanatic wants to be a free agent.” (Don’t get the joke? Read on.)
The road doesn’t get any easier now that the Phillies are, well, hitting the road. They will open a three-game series against the Diamondbacks (post-Zack Greinke version) tonight, then face the Giants for four games beginning Thursday night. If you can’t stay up late, don’t fret. We’ll have you covered all week from Arizona and San Francisco.
It has become increasingly difficult to defend Maikel Franco.
Since 2015, when he slugged .497 in 80 games for the Phillies, his slugging percentage has risen no higher than .467. His OPS fell from .840 in 2015 to .733 in 2016 and .690 in ’17, then from .780 last season to .702 this year. Of the 18 third basemen with 1,000 plate appearances since 2016, he ranks 16th with a .725 OPS.
Somehow, though, Franco deserves better treatment than he has received from the Phillies over the last two years.
Franco got optioned to triple-A yesterday, a move that was at least 12 months in the making. The Phillies had benched their former top prospect numerous times since the middle of last season, but each time, he got back into the lineup because of various injuries.
They tried to replace him in the offseason, but after Manny Machado signed with the Padres, management held its nose and stuck with the third-base devil it knows. If the Phillies hadn’t turned away from Franco now, there’s a good chance they would have next season when top prospect Alec Bohm is ready for the big leagues.
As Bob Brookover writes, the whole thing is reminiscent of the “bring out your dead” scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
But Franco has still had three consecutive 20-homer seasons. He has improved his defense over the last two seasons.
And he’s only 26. Yet if everyone realizes that Franco is held in such low regard by management, then Franco surely sees it. And it can’t be easy to relax and play the carefree style that he exhibits when he’s most effective if he knows that he’s going to get benched at the slightest trace of a slump.
Franco slugged .514 with seven homers in 107 at-bats through the season’s first 30 games despite batting primarily in the No. 8 spot, in front of the pitcher.
But that only earned him enough rope to get to Memorial Day, when Scott Kingery had begun to make more starts at third base before having to move to center field.
In deciding to send Franco to triple A and keep two utilitymen (Sean Rodriguez and Brad Miller) on the roster, manager Gabe Kapler cited Franco’s lack of positional versatility, his struggles as a pinch hitter (4-for-33 for his career), and his .198/.278/.360 slash line against left-handed pitchers this season.
It’s hard to argue with any of that. Franco isn’t a fit off the bench, at least not until September when rosters expand and roles don’t matter as much.
At this point, though, the Phillies must dispense with any notion that Franco could get another shot to win back the third-base job.
The ship has sailed, both for them and for him.