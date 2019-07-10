The bone spur in Jake Arrieta’s right elbow brought enough discomfort to derail the starting pitcher before the all-star break, but it will not be enough to remove Arrieta from the starting rotation.
Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday morning on his weekly spot on WIP-FM’s morning show that Arrieta will start this weekend against Washington instead of being placed on the injured list or having elbow surgery. Arrieta revealed the injury last Saturday after he was roughed up by the Mets in his final start of the first half.
He entered the all-star break with a 6.63 ERA in his last seven starts. He has not pitched past the sixth inning since Memorial Day.
“Jake is a competitor,” Kapler said. “And for the Phillies, it’s always worth considering if Jake at 85 percent of himself is a better option than what we have at Triple-A. It’s not terribly uncommon for veteran pitchers to successfully pitch with issues like this one. So as of now, Jake will make his start of us against the Nationals and we’re going to support him.”
The Phillies will likely use Arrieta, Aaron Nola, and Nick Pivetta in a pivotal three-game series against the Nationals.
The Phillies and Nationals entered the break as holders of the two National League Wild Card spots, which may be the race to follow in the second half as Atlanta is not showing any signs of fading atop the NL East. The Phillies will then host the National League-leading Dodgers for a four-game series as they meet for the first time since the Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Phillies at Dodger Stadium.
Kapler said Arrieta’s bone spur has affected the way he throws his curveball and the general location of his pitches. Opponents are slugging .711 against his breaking pitches over his last seven starts. They were slugging just .397 against the breaking pitches in his first 11 starts. He has thrown breaking pitches almost as frequently in both stretches.
The Phillies already plan to add one starting pitcher before the July 31 trade deadline, but finding two could be too much to ask. They could return lefthander Cole Irvin or righthander Enyel De Los Santos from triple A or perhaps take a chance by dipping into double A for righthander Adonis Medina or lefthander Damon Jones, both of whom are more-regarded prospects than the arms at triple A.
But that will not be needed if Arrieta can overcome his elbow impingement. He will have an MRI test this week in Philadelphia, but Kapler said the best indication of his health will be how he handles the Nationals.