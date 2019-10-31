The Phillies are far from knowing what pitchers they will have next season, but they do know who will coach them. They hired Bryan Price on Thursday to be Joe Girardi’s pitching coach.
Price, 57, was the pitching coach for Seattle, Arizona, and Cincinnati before managing the Reds for five seasons. He replaces Chris Young, who was fired in October after just one ill-fated season in the role. The Phillies need to add at least two starting pitchers this offseason and reshape their bullpen after last season’s unit was plagued by injuries. First, they needed a coach.
Price turned down Arizona’s offer in October to be its pitching coach, perhaps knowing that a chance to work with Girardi would come. The Phillies have 10 coaches in place and still need to hire a hitting coach.
Girardi appointed Price as Team USA’s pitching coach before Girardi left his managerial post with USA Baseball in October to pursue a return to the major leagues. With Team USA, which will play an Olympic qualifying tournament this weekend, Price has worked with Phillies pitching prospects Spencer Howard and Connor Seabold. Both right-handers could reach the majors next season.
Hiring Price begins an offseason that will focus on pitching. The Phillies neglected their starting rotation last offseason and then watched it crumble behind Aaron Nola.