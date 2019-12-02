Cesar Hernandez and Maikel Franco signed with the Phillies as teenagers. Hernandez made his major-league debut at age 23; Franco was 22 when he got called up. It’s hardly an exaggeration to say that they grew up together — and with the Phillies.
Monday marked the end of an era.
Teams had until 8 p.m. to offer 2020 contracts to arbitration-eligible players or turn them loose in free agency. For the Phillies, it could mean bidding adieu to Hernandez and Franco, whose annual salaries may have exceeded their usefulness as the organization nears the end of a lengthy rebuilding process.
The Phillies could have also traded Hernandez or Franco, although it’s doubtful that they would have received much in return.
Neither was offered a contract before the deadline.
Hernandez, 29, batted .279 last season with a .333 on-base percentage and 14 home runs, numbers that were roughly league-average for second basemen. But if the Phillies would have gone to arbitration with him again, his salary could’ve risen to the $11.8 million range, according to projections at MLB Trade Rumors.
Scott Kingery ($1.75 million for luxury tax purposes) and Jean Segura ($14.85 million) are in-house options at second base at a time when the Phillies have myriad needs elsewhere. They could play Kingery at second, Segura at short, and sign free-agent third baseman Mike Moustakas. Or they could add free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius, move Segura to second, and use Kingery at third base or in center field.
Franco, like Hernandez, has been in the Phillies’ opening day lineup in each of the last four seasons. But the 27-year-old former top prospect fumbled the third-base job last season and was even optioned to triple-A. He finished with a .234 average, .409 slugging percentage, .705 OPS and 17 homers, eight of which came in April.
The Phillies considered trading Franco last winter but ultimately kept him when they passed on signing Manny Machado. With his salary likely to have reached the $6.7 million range through arbitration, it’s was pretty certain they wouldn’t offer him a deal.
Franco ends his Phillies tenure with 102 homers, second-most of any Phillies player in this decade behind Ryan Howard (160).
The Phillies are expected to offer contracts to their other arbitration-eligible players: catchers J.T. Realmuto and Andrew Knapp, and pitchers Jose Alvarez, Vince Velasquez, Hector Neris, Adam Morgan, and Zach Eflin. The team would like to reach a multiyear deal with Realmuto, though it’s possible the sides will work out a 2020 contract first before reaching agreement on additional years.