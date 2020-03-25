I attended Tuesday’s Philipsburg-Osceola school board meeting online so that my opinion could be heard, along with everyone else’s that attended.
I thought our opinion mattered, that we, as our children’s parents, had a say in our children’s education, and that we would be listened to. Boy was I wrong!
I listened to parent after parent express concerns over why PO should not move 5th grade to the elementary, and even heard school board members express their concern as well.
When it came time for a vote, I thought the vote was to table the discussion, but they voted to approve the move! The meeting suddenly ended without answering any of our questions that we were promised would be answered.
Who ends a meeting like that?
Where, you ask, was the discussion on what the rest of this year will look like? Not one comment was made regarding how seniors would graduate, how students would get their education through June, or any other pertinent topic regarding the education crisis we are in right now!
We were also told our questions would be answered before the vote. Not one question was answered; the vote was made, and the meeting was suddenly ended without any mention of an adjournment...
I do want to thank Linda Bush, Rob Massung, and Rob Miller for making the tough decision to stand up for what was right and voting against the move. I appreciate your efforts more than you know.
The next time you hold a meeting and take parent input, please take our opinions seriously. I think we deserve it.
Dawn Harper
Philipsburg