PHILIPSBURG — Anyone who knows Philipsburg-Osceola’s Tyler Anderson can tell you he is a leader.
The son of Dave and Nicki Anderson may not put up flashy stats, but he leads by example.
It’s one of the reasons he was named the captain of both the football and wrestling squads.
Anderson has played football since the youth level. He’s a three-time letterwinner in the sport. The Mountie senior was a Progressland Honorable Mention in 2019.
He has also started wrestling at the youth level and is a two-time letterwinner in the sport. Anderson was a two-time regional qualifier for the Mounties and was recently awarded the team’s Chuck Goldthorp Loyalty Award.
Anderson, who also has four brothers (Jacob, Brandon, Aiden and Ben), also played youth baseball.
Of the three sports, Anderson said football is his favorite.
“Football because of the challenges it gave me,” he said.
Anderson’s senior year has had several ups and downs. The football team had to forfeit its final games of the year due to injuries.
But, Anderson’s loyalty and dedication to his teammates never wavered. He said he loves being a part of a team and making new friends.
The Mountie senior says his biggest accomplishment was being a two-time regional qualifier in wrestling.
He said he looks to his parents as his role models.
“They push me to be a better person,” he said.
Anderson says he was disheartened to see his senior year come to a close so abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It sucks because us seniors don’t get to experience a normal graduation or anything,” he said.
Anderson said after graduation he plans to enter the work force and go into the field of construction.