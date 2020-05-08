Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS CAN DAMAGE CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...VALLEY LOCATIONS AND SHELTERED AREAS WILL EXPERIENCE THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE PROTECTIVE MEASURES NOW AS FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD DAMAGE OR KILL TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE OR COVERED. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&