PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Brandon Singer says he has to thank his older brother, Tyler, for his love of golf.
Tyler played on the Mountie golf team for three years, introducing his brother to the sport.
“I am so thankful that my brother Tyler paved the way for me and for my love of golf,” said Singer. “He was on the team as a senior when I was a freshman.
“The P-O Golf team made it to states that year (2016), and I knew I wanted to get back to states before my high school career ended. All of my hard work, persistence and dedication paid off.”
Singer, the son of Brad and Dawn Singer, started playing golf in ninth grade. He wound up being a four-time letterwinner in the sport.
The Mountie senior also played soccer and basketball before deciding to focus on his favorite sport.
“Golf is both a mental and physical sport,” said Singer. “I enjoy being on the golf course with my friends and family. There is always some aspect of your game that needs improvement. I find it a challenge to figure out why my swing might be off and how to correct it.”
Singer said he got involved in sports at an early age because he loves to compete.
“I enjoy the competitiveness of sports,” he said. “Most of the time in golf it is an individual sport. I always want to strive to improve my game, thus improving my score.”
Singer has had a pretty successful career in golf. But he said his best sports memory came last season.
“My greatest moment in golf is when our 2109 golf team made it to the PIAA State tournament as a team and also, I qualified as an individual and placed 25th in the State of PA,” Singer said. “It is my greatest accomplishment because all of the practice (mental & physical) paid off.
“Also another accomplishment was sinking a 27-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Iron Masters Country Club to win the Mountain League MVP.”
He said he doesn’t find it hard to balance his activities with his school work.
While Singer said he was sad to see his senior year come to close so abruptly, he thinks it was the right decision.
“I feel it was probably the smartest decision to do,” he said. “It didn’t really affect me at all since I wasn’t playing a spring sport in school. I feel really bad for the seniors who didn’t get to finish out their high school sports career.”
Singer plans to continue his golf career at the California University of Pennsylvania after graduation.
He will also major in Professional Golf Management (PGM).