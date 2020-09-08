PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team returns a wealth of experience with 10 letterwinners.
Head coach Dave Eckberg said he is excited to have all of the experience back, but is still cautiously optimistic with the coronavirus pandemic.
“This season is going to look a little different obviously in many ways,” he said. “We’ve been forced into a “day by day” approach, but in a way, that has kept us focusing on short term goals maybe more than in the past. They know that they can take nothing for granted and we’ve been using that as our approach.”
The Lady Mounties have just one senior in CeCe Hite, but a large junior class hasn’t left the team short others to step up.
“The junior class has been playing together for quite awhile,” Eckberg said. “So they all fill leadership roles at times.
“It’s a “by committee” dynamic that we see play out at practices and matches with that group. That’s just how they’ve always seemed to function.”
One thing that has changed for the Lady Mounties is height. The addition of freshman Reese Hazelton, along with several other girls with high leaps will be a big help this season.
“We have five girls who can touch 9 feet this year,” Eckberg said. “In the past, we have been lucky to have one or two.
“Aside from Reese, they don’t necessarily “look” taller than our normal roster, we just have some kids who can get up. That does allow us to take away more of the court for our defensive players, which is obviously a plus; but we have to make adjustments with positioning behind the block that we’ve struggled a little bit with so far.”
Eckberg said the team has been working hard, focusing on things that they will need to stay competitive in the Mountain League.
“We are trying to make sure we can always find a way to attack the ball on every possession, even off a pass that makes it difficult,” he said. “We are trying to run in-system back row attacks more than we ever have. And of course, we do the fundamentals of passing and serving at every single practice.”
Serving was one of the keys to P-O’s success last season. And it’s something that Eckberg hopes to continue to hone.
“We want to increase the aggressiveness of our serves this year,” he said. “It’s a matter of striking that balance between being aggressive and staying consistent. With the experience we have, I hope we can get away with taking more chances from the service line.”
The Lady Mounties have no shortage of players this season with a roster of 25. Eckberg said the numbers have helped for different reasons.
“The girls seem to be getting along well together,” he said. “We have strong numbers. And our practices are really competitive because we have some depth and experience.”
Eckberg said because of the coronavirus pandemic, the team hasn’t really sorted out what its goals are this season.
“We haven’t clearly defined any goals yet, but this team has a lot of confidence,” he said. “I don’t think they will be intimidated by any team they will play. They want to play the toughest competition.”
The pandemic has also affected the way the team practices.
“We have been strictly following the safety guidelines outlined by the school district,” said Eckberg. “We give more breaks for hand washing. We have cut practice times back with no two-a-days.
“The kids even wear masks during their warm up period. It gets really hot and uncomfortable for them, but they know they have to take all precautions.”
Eckberg is being assisted by longtime coach Chelsey Markel.
Philipsburg-Osceola is set to open up its season on Sept. 15, hosting Tyrone.
Roster
Seniors
*CeCe Hite.
Juniors
*Kalista Butler, *Isabella Curtorillo, *Olivia Curtorillo, *London Cutler, *Paige Jarrett, *Janey Johnson, *Abby Lumadue, *Jayden Perks, *Josie Tekely.
Sophomores
Harley Adams, Starcia Bainey, Mykenna Bryan, Willow Phillips, Reagan Thorpe, Jocey Williams, Olivia Williamson.
Freshmen
Lauren Dugan, Giana Folmar, Sophie Granville, Reese Hazelton, Annie Johnson, Maddy Lumadue, AJ Romano, Ali Sankey.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
15—Tyrone. 17—at Bellefonte. 22—Huntingdon. 24—at Clearfield. 29—Penns Valley.
October
1—Central. 6—Bald Eagle Area. 8—at Tyrone. 10—at Northern Cambria, 11 a.m. 13—Bellefonte. 15—at Huntingdon. 20—Clearfield. 22—at Penns Valley. 27—Central. 29—at Bald Eagle Area.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.