PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola wrestler Jim Richtscheit’s cradle of Tyrone’s Dean Grassi ended with referee John Edgell slapping the mat in 3:19 and the Mountie bench erupting in celebration.
It was not only Richtscheit’s first win in three varsity bouts, but the pin in the 160-pound bout was a path the Mounties traveled a lot on their senior night at the P-O gymnasium.
P-O amassed eight pins of the Golden Eagles, including three in the third period, to breeze to a 57-21 win on Tuesday night.
“They wrestled sharp,” P-O coach Brad Pataky said. “They were crisp in a lot of their setups and takedowns. A lot of stuff we worked on this past week they did tonight. We worked a lot on top this past week. It’s a good measurement when you show things in practice the kids are trying the next day.
“A lot of those matches we didn’t expect to get some falls in. Jimmy Richtscheit has been trusting the process, and you can see it working out for him during the competition. He loves wrestling.”
Tyrone coach Terry Tate couldn’t be reached for comment.
The 10-5 Mounties stormed out to an 18-0 lead with three pins in the first three weights.
Tyrone Zach Lash moved up to 195 to wrestle Parker Moore and took a 4-2 lead into the second period, but Moore turned Lash three times from the top position for a 9-4 lead going into the third. Moore took Lash down to his back in the third and pinned him in 4:30.
Senior Tyler Anderson, who began the season weighing around 260, made the drop to 220 for the first time. He held a 5-0 lead over Jason Barr when he used a half nelson for the fall in 4:28.
“That was a great effort, especially on senior night,” Pataky said. “I’m super happy for him. It was the first time down to weight, and he looked good. My biggest thought was how was he going to feel the first time down to 222.”
At 285, Chase Klinger broke a scoreless tie with Parker Allen by rolling Allen to his back and pinning him in 2:50.
After Tyrone’s Korry Walls won by forfeit at 106, P-O’s Nick Coudriet hit Tyrone’s returning state qualifier Hunter Walk with a four-point move in the first period of the 113-pound bout
But Walk responded with a reversal, takedown and two nearfall points for a 6-5 lead after one. He reversed in the second, put Coudriet on his back and pinned him in 2:53.
Tyrone’s Ashton Sipes built a 7-1 lead on senior Nick Bryan after two periods and cruised to an 8-4 win at 120.
P-O’s Scotty Frantz won by forfeit at 126 before senior teammate Gabe Dunkelberger parlayed a first-period takedown and second-period reversal into a 4-0 win over Mason Walls at 132.
“Gabe wrestled a really well-disciplined match,” Pataky said. “He was wrestling a kid that was experienced. Gabe came out ready to wrestle. We haven’t seen Gabe peak yet. He’s continuing to get better in the room and in competition. It’s exciting to see.”
P-O returning state qualifier Chase Chapman, another of the Mountie seniors, followed with a pin in 2:36 at 138. Teammate Austin Foster gave the Mounties a 39-15 lead with a pin in 45 seconds.
At 152, P-O’s Luke Hughes built an 11-3 lead on Jermaine Myers before getting the fall with 11 seconds left in the bout.
“Luke is starting to become more aware of his mat surroundings,” Pataky said. “It’s exciting to see him as well trusting the process. He’s doing the things we’re showing in practice, and it’s paying off in competition.”
Richtscheit, who was up a weight, and Grassi exchanged takedowns and penalty points in the first period for a 4-4 score after the first period. In the second, Richtscheit hooked up a cradle and got the pin to give P-O a 51-15 lead.
“Jimmy is a big part of our team,” Pataky said. “He’s a young wrestler, but he has a lot of heart. He’s very humble. You like to see in your athletes the fire when they compete and the humility whether they win or lose.”
P-O returning state qualifier Hunter Weitoish bumped up to 170 and recorded a pin in 3:01.
Tyrone’s Alex Weaver bumped up to 182 and won by forfeit to close out the meet.
Both P-O and Tyrone (4-7) will get ready for the Ultimate Warrior Tournament, which begins Friday at West Branch.
“That’s going to be an exciting tournament,” Pataky said. “We’re going to have the majority of our lineup back again. We’ll take a couple days to fine-tune some areas and be ready for Friday.”
Philipsburg-Osceola 57,
Tyrone 21
195—Moore, PO, pinned Lash, 4:30.
220—Anderson, PO, pinned Barr, 4:28.
285—Klinger, PO, pinned Allen, 2:50.
106—K. Walls, T, won by forfeit.
113—Walk, T, pinned Coudriet, 2:53.
120—Sipes, T, dec. Bryan, 8-4.
126—Frantz, PO, won by forfeit.
132—G. Dunkelberger, PO, dec. M. Walls, 4-0.
138—Chapman, PO, pinned Frazell, 2:36.
145—Foster, PO, pinned Maloney, :45.
152—Hughes, PO, pinned Myers, 5:49.
160—Richtscheit, PO, pinned Grassi, 3:19.
170—Weitoish, PO, pinned Snyder, 3:01
182—Weaver, T, won by forfeit.