ALLPORT — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls jumped out to a 9-0 lead on Harmony in the opening game of the West Branch Holiday Basketball Tournament on Friday night and never looked back, taking the 45-36 victory.
The Lady Owls clawed back to as close as 19-14 in the second quarter, then cut it to 39-35 late in the fourth quarter.
But the Lady Mounties buckled down and got some key buckets from Kyleigh Kennedy late for the win.
Kennedy had eight of her team-high 16 points in the first quarter, before getting a bucket and an and one and two big free throws late to seal the victory. She also finished the night with 11 rebounds.
Harmony got a big game from one its own too, as Traci Hauser kept her team in the game by draining three after three. She ended the game with 18 points to lead all scorers.
But it was the supporting cast of the Lady Mounties that helped them stay in the lead from the opening whistle.
Lindsey Bordas netted 12 points and six rebounds for P-O, while Samantha Bainey had seven points and nine rebounds.
All five Lady Mountie starters scored with Camden Potter tallying six points and eight rebounds. Reagan Thorp netted seven rebounds and three points.
Philipsburg-Osceola struggled early with turnovers, but the Lady Owls struggled to capitalize on them.
The Lady Mounties finished the game with 22, while Harmony had 18 of its own.
Down the stretch, foul shooting came into play.
While P-O was just 5-of-11 from the line, the Lady Owls were 9-of-21.
Kennedy nailed three of P-O’s free throws in the fourth quarter, while Alayna Webster also had a fourth-quarter foul shot.
The teams closed out the game with a 10-10 stalemate, setting the final at 45-36.
Tori Hauser had 11 rebounds and six points for Harmony, while Dorey Westover added seven points.
The Lady Owls dropped to 0-5 overall. They play host West Branch in the consolation game today at 2 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 2-5 overall. The Lady Mounties take on BEA in the championship game at 4 p.m.
Harmony—36
To. Hauser 2 1-3 6, Tr. Hauser 6 2-4 18, Westover 2 3-6 7, Neff 1 2-4 4, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 1-4 1. Totals: 11 9-21 36.
Philipsburg-Osceola—45
Bainey 3 0-1 7, Bordas 5 0-1 12, Kennedy 6 4-9 16, Thorp 1 0-0 3, Potter 3 0-0 6, Reed 0 0-0 0, Webster 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 5-11 45.
Three-pointers: Tr. Hauser 4, To. Hauser. Bordas 2, Bainey, Thorp.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 4 9 13 10—36
P-O 13 6 16 10—45