MILL HALL — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team improved to 5-2 overall with a four-set win over Central Mountain on Wednesday night.
The Lady Mounties won by scores 25-22, 20-25, 25-13 and 25-23.
Kalista Butler had 34 assists on the night, while Kyleigh Kennedy added 14 kills. Paige Jarrett tallied 11 kills and Jayden Perks had two blocks.
London Cutler and Janey Johnson each had 16 kills.
Philipsburg-Osceola travels to Huntingdon tonight.
In junior varsity action, Central Mountain won in two sets.