BROOKVILLE — The Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties raised their overall record to 2-1 on Monday with a 3-1 road win over Brookville.
The Mounties went on top when sophomore defenseman Parker Matson poked home a near-post corner kick from junior midfielder Nick Mostyn.
The home side evened in the 15th minute when junior midfielder Justin Vander Kellen placed a sweet ball deep in the middle of the Mountie defense which junior striker Jace Miner put home, leaving the score knotted at the half.
The second half was all Mounties as Mostyn received a ball from junior mid Tom Pelesky that split the right side of the Brookville back line with 16 minutes to play. Mostyn coolly played in sophomore mid Ashton Crownover for the lead.
Five minutes later the mirror opposite play saw freshman striker Dawson Snyder play in Crownover on the left side of the Brookville back line to set the final at 3-1.
Stats were incomplete for the game.
The Mounties are 1-1 in the Mountain League and travel to Huntingdon this evening for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Philipsburg-Osceola 3,
Brookville 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Parker Matson, PO, (Nick Mostyn), 7:00.
2. Jace Miner, B, (Justin Vander Kellen), 15:00.
Second Half
3. Ashton Crownover, PO, (Mostyn), 64:00.
4. Crownover, PO, (Dawson Snyder), 70:00.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 10, Brookville 11.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola 10, Brookville (Darius Sorbin) 6.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 9, Brookville 3.