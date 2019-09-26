BELLWOOD — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team toppled Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
The Mounties eked out a 27-28 win, while the Lady Mounties were 24-35 winners.
P-O’s Manna Potter won the girls race in a time of 22:25.
Teammate Sam Bainey was fourth in 24:32, while Natalie Shaw was fifth in 25:30.
Hannah Wildman crossed the line in sixth in 26:22.
The Lady Mounties rounded out with three more top ten finishes in Katie Trentham (8th, 27:16), Maddy Sparks (9th, 27:15) and Kylie Timko (10th, 27:41).
On the boys’ side, Josh Rea’s second-place finish in 19:34 was tops for P-O. C.J. Muckey took fourth in 19:35, while Cole Hoover was sixth in 20:20.
Mat Thomas added a seventh-place finish in 21:05, while Hunter Martin placed eighth in 22:25.
Both P-O teams improved to 5-4 on the season. Philipsburg-Osceola returns to action on Tuesday at Clearfield.
Boys
Philipsburg-Osceola 27,
Bellwood-Antis 28
Top Ten
1. Kenny Robison, BA, 18:37. 2. Josh Rea, PO, 19:34. 3. Christian Sensabaugh, BA, 19:34. 4. C.J. Muckey, PO, 19:35. 5. Caeden Poe, BA, 19:41. 6. Cole Hoover, PO, 20:20. 7. Mat Thomas, PO, 21:05. 8. Hunter Martin, PO, 22:25. 9. Hunter Gregg, BA, 23:10. 10. Jaiden Eckern, BA, 23:21.
Philipsburg-Osceola runners
11. Shane Parish 23:45. 13. Braeden Fenton, 24:13.
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 24,
Bellwood-Antis 35
Top Ten
1. Manna Potter, PO, 22:25. 2. Ashley Yohn, BA, 23:32. 3. Lexi Noel, BA, 24:01. 4. Sam Bainey, PO, 24:32. 5. Natalie Shaw, BA, 25:30. 6. Hannah Wildman, PO, 26:22. 7. Joyce Zheng, BA, 27:04. 8. Katie Trentham, PO, 27:16. 9. Maddy Sparks, PO, 27:15. 10. Kylie Timko, PO, 27:41.
Philipsburg-Osceola runners
12. Audrey Smith, 27:55. 13. Alysa Butterworth, 28:43. 14. Megan Kosut, 28:44. 18. Roselyn Weaver, 31:04.