MARTINSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball fell to Central 69-44 on Tuesday night.
Ryan Whitehead led the Mounties with 18 points. Aaron Depto and Jake DeSimone each had seven points.
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 5-4 overall. The Mounties host Tyrone on Friday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—44
Richardson 1 0-0 2, R. Whitehead 7 1-1 18, DeSimone 3 1-2 7, J. Whitehead 0 2-3 2, Matson 0 2-2 2, Depto 2 3-6 7, Harpster 1 0-0 3, K. Hahn 1 0-0 3, Tr. Doyle 0 0-0 0, Frank 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-16 44.
Central—69
Kitt 4 1-2 9, Boyles 5 6-7 16, Kling 5 0-0 12, Eberlin 2 2-2 7, Liebel 3 0-0 6, Ferry 1 0-0 2, Lingenfelts 2 1-1 6, Hoenstine 0 2-2 2, Rolle 1 2-2 5, Gregg 1 0-1 2, Biesinger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 14-17 69.
Score by Quarters
P-O 10 12 2 20—44
Central 13 17 19 20—69