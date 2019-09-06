PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola couldn’t stop Bellefonte’s rushing game and couldn’t establish a ground game of its own as the Raiders claimed the Luther Trophy with a 55-7 rout of the Mounties.
The Raiders only threw six passes in the game but completed five of them fo 126 yards to go with the 469 yards they amassed on the ground to take control of the game early.
“Our kids were definitely on edge to start the game,’’ said P-O coach Brian McGonigal. “They were on edge early. And we couldn’t get any push on either side of the ball. I think Bellefonte tailback CJ Funk was getting eight yards down the field before anyone laid a hand on him.”
Funk paced the Bellefonte ground game with 163 yards and four touchdowns.
Bellefonte scored the first six times it touchdown the football, starting with Jalen Emel’s 20-yard run with 8:24 on the clock. Dan Persiko kicked the first of his seven PATs to make it 7-0.
The Raiders caught the Mounties off-guard with an onsides kick on the kickoff and recovered the ball on the P-O 42. In four plays they were in the end zone as Funk scored from 26-yards out and Persiko made it 14-0 with 6:38 still showing in the quarter.
The Raiders intercepted Ryan Whitehead on P-O’s next possession and marched 66 yards for the score, the key play being a 50-yard pass from Ethan Rossman to Mason Gray that put the ball on the P-O 16.
Three plays later, Funk took it in from the one. The pass attempt for the two-point conversion was incomplete, leaving the Raiders up 20-0 at the 3:28 mark.
And before the quarter was over Emel got loose for 52 yards and another score. Persiko’s kick made it 27-0 with 1:52 still to go in the quarter.
The next time Bellefonte got the ball it started on its own 29 but moved out to the Mountie 45 and then turned Funk loose again for his third score on the night.
Rossman added a TD frm the Mountie 3 at the 8:09 mark, but the Raider offense finally slowed when Persiko’s 25-yard field goal attempt was blocked on its next possession.
P-O got its only score of the night when Whitehead and Hunter Weitoish hooked up for a 78-yard strike with :16 left in the half and Aaron Parks booted the PAT.
“Our offensive line was able to give Ryan some time to throw,’’ McGonigal said. “We were able to get some guys open and we missed some opportunities.’’
The second half started with more of the same from the Raiders as Funk scored from the 10 on their first possession.
Backup quarterback Logan Houser scored the Raiders’ last TD when he went in from the 1 and Perskio kicked the PAT with 10:45 left in the game.
“Our offensive line played perfect assignment football,’’ said Bellefonte coach Shannon Manning. “They knew what they had to do. And what I was really proud of was that no one was standing around waiting for CJ to make a play. They all did their job.’’
P-O, now 1-2, visits Tyrone Friday at 7 p.m.