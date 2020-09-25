PHILIPSBURG – Philipsburg-Osceola was ready to play its senior night game last week against Penns Valley, but the Mounties found out just hours before the game that that the Rams had to quarantine as a COVID-19 precaution instead of playing.
How the Mounties would have done is anybody’s guess.
They held their senior night ceremonies on a beautiful Friday night at Mountaineer Stadium. But Central sophomore quarterback Jeff Hoenstine spoiled senior night by throwing for 300 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-14 win over the now 1-1 Mounties.
“In spurts, I thought we played okay,” P-O coach Jeff Vroman said. “I think the two weeks off hurt us. That was definitely something I wasn’t looking forward to. I thought at times we did some nice things. We gave too many easy touchdowns. That’s what it came down to. We never forced them to drive the field, which is disappointing. We wanted to make sure that that happened.”
Hoenstine had touchdown passes of 69 yards and 51 yards to 6-3 Hunter Klotz, 25 yards and 6 yards to 6-5 Devon Boyles and 62 yards to Josh Beisinger. Hoenstine used his scrambling ability to avoid pressure. His receivers made nice adjustments and catches.
“We’ve got to make plays on the football,” Vroman said. “There were two passes in particular that we’ve got to make plays on, and we just didn’t do it.
“It’s backyard football. The quarterback scrambles around, points and they run around.”
“I think he played real well,” Central coach Dave Baker said of Hoenstine. “They did chase him out, made him run and then our other guys ran until they got open. And part of it was we beat them down the field, and he delivered the ball perfectly.”
The Scarlet Dragons improved to 3-0.
Four of Central’s touchdowns came on drives of two plays or less.
On the first play of the Scarlet Dragons’ second possession, Hoenstine and Klotz connected for 69 yards for a score, with Boyles making a good downfield block.
When Central got the ball back, on the second play, Boyles made an adjustment on the ball at the goal line and caught his 25-yarder.
It took the Dragons six plays to go 27 yards to the end zone after a fumbled punt. Hoenstine finished it off with a 6-yard TD pass to Boyles.
On the first play after a punt, Hoenstine threw a 51-yard TD pass to Klotz with 2:28 left in the half. The Dragons led 26-0 at the half. Hoenstine had 200 yards and four TDs in the first half.
The Mounties stalled on a 10-play drive to begin the second half. Two plays later, Hoenstine threw a 62-yard TD pass to Beisinger.
P-O’s Hunter Weitoish gathered the ensuing kickoff in at his 20, found a hole and raced 80 yards for a touchdown.
“I think in the second half, they responded to what we had to say here at halftime,” Vroman said. “I thought Weitoish did a nice job on the kick return. He hit the seam where he was supposed to, exploded through the hole and good things happen when you do that. That was definitely a pretty good lift for our football team.”
When the Mounties got the ball back, they marched 58 yards on eight plays for a score. Kaleb Stamm, who ran for 101 yards on 16 carries, scored on a 35-yard run to finish off the drive 31 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Central scored one more time on a Parker Gregg 1-yard run with 8:09 left.
“I thought we were very competitive tonight,” Vroman said. “We weren’t steamrolled. There wasn’t a 35-point rule (in effect). What we’re really trying to work hard at is being competitive. In that same breath, I think the kids would be disappointed in their effort.”
The Mounties are scheduled to play at Clearfield next Friday. The Bison were supposed to play Bellefonte on Friday, but had to cancel because they’re in quarantine.
“Next week, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Vroman said. “And that’s not good for the kids’ psyche.”
CENTRAL 40
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 14
Score by Quarters
Central;6;20;7;7;—;40
P-O;0;0;8;6;—;14
First Quarter
CE—Klotz 69 pass from Hoenstine, (kick failed), 2:05.
Second Quarter
CE—Boyles 25 pass from Hoenstine, (pass failed), 11:53.
CE—Boyles 6 pass from Hoenstine, (Keith kick), 6:33.
CE—Klotz 51 pass from Hoenstine, (Keith kick), 2:28.
Third Quarter
CE—Beisinger 62 pass from Hoentstine, (Keith kick), 5:14.
PO—Weitoish 80 kickoff return, (Martin pass from Whitehead), 5:01.
Fourth Quarter
PO—Stamm 35 run, (pass failed), 11:29.
CE—Gregg 1 run, (Keith kick), 8:09.
___
;C;PO
First downs;14;14
Rushes-yards;19-111;44-170
Comp-Att-Int;12-22-0;6-12-0
Passing Yards;300;36
Total Plays-Yards;41-411;56-206
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-2
Punts;2-28.5;5-37.8
Penalties-Yards;1-5;4-58
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Central—Hoenstine 6-35, Gregg 8-34, Smith 2-28, Rhule 2-15, Beisinger 1-(-1).
Philipsburg-Osceola—Stamm 16-101, Weitoish 7-41, Gustkey 8-23, Whitehead 10-12, Hughes 1-0, Martin 2(-7).
PASSING
Central—Hoenstine 12-of-22, 300 yds., 4 TD.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Whitehead 6-of-12, 36 yds.
RECEIVING
Central—Klotz 3-129, Beisinger 2-91, Boyles 4-51, Gregg 1-11, Harbaugh 1-9, Smith 1-9.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Depto 2-17, N. Gustkey 1-13, Stamm 1-7, Weitoish 2-(-1).