PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team was down by just two points heading into the fourth quarter against state-ranked Tyrone, but the Golden Eagles were able to pull away for the 73-64 victory on Friday night.
The Mounties were led by Ryan Whitehead’s 16 points. P-O’s Jake DeSimone was also in double digits with 12 points.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 5-5 overall and 0-5 in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to St. Joseph’s Academy on Monday.
In jayvee action, Tyrone topped P-O 60-57. Oliver Harpster had 19 for the Mounties, while Parker Matson had 15.
Philipsburg-Osceola— 64
Richardson 1 0-0 2, R. Whitehead 6 3-3 16, DeSimone 4 4-6 12, J. Whitehead 2 0-3 4, Matson 1 2-2 4, Depto 2 0-0 4, K. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Ty. Doyle 7 5-6 22. Totals: 23 14-10 64.
Tyrone— 73
Lang 0 0-0 0, Taylor 2 1-2 5, Gripp 3 8-12 15, Lucas 7 1-4 15, DeHaas 3 4-10 11, Hoover 83-3 21, Rhoades 2 0-0 6.
Three-pointers: Gripp, DeHaas, Hoover 2, Rhoades 2. R. Whitehead, Ty. Doyle 3.
Score by Quarters
Tyrone 22 10 20 21— 73
P-O 17 11 21 15— 64