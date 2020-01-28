WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team got off to a slow start against Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday night and couldn’t recover, ralling 67-38.
Sam Bainey led the Lady Mounties with 16 points, while Lindsey Bordas added 10.
P-O dropped to 3-15 overall. The Lady Mounties host Curwensville on Thursday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—38
Bainey 5 5-7 16, Bordas 3 3-4 10, Potter 4 0-0 8, Thorp 0 0-0 0, Kennedy 2 0-0 4, Reed 0 0-1 0, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-12 38.
Bald Eagle Area—67
Barnhart 6 3-4 17, Kilmer 3 0-2 6, Perry 6 1-2 15, Herr 2 0-0 4, Hoover 1 3-4 5, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Serb 8 2-2 18. Totals: 27 7-14 67.
Three-pointers: Bainey, Bordas. Barnhart 2, Perry 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 6 10 11 11 — 38
BEA 11 25 11 20 — 67