PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country teams hosted a tri-meet with Tyrone and Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
The Mounties defeated BEA 16-47, but fell to Tyrone 19-40.
The Lady Mounties were 15-50 winners over Bald Eagle, but were topped by Tyrone 25-30.
On the girls’ side, P-O’s Manna Potter was second in a time of 23:49. Sam Bainey added a fourth-place finish in 25:01.
Megan Kosut finished sixth in 25:59, while Natalie Shaw crossed the line in eighth in 26:51. Hannah Wildman rounded out the top ten for the Lady Mounties, placing 10th in 29:27.
Tyrone’s Ella Pearson won the race in 23:43.
The Mounties’ top finisher was Josh Rea, who took fourth in a time of 20:21. Teammate Chad Muckey was sixth in 20:49, while Cole Hoover took seventh in 21:09.
Tyrone’s Garin Hay won the race in a time of 19:33.
The hosts also honored their seniors before the race. They are Bainey, Kosut, Wildman, Maddy Sparks, Alysa Butterworth, Brittne Williams, Roselyn Weaver, Rea, Hoover, Mat Thomas and Hunter Martin.
Philipsburg-Osceola (4-4) returns to action on Thursday at Bellwood-Antis.
BOYS
Philipsburg 16,
Bald Eagle Area 47
Tyrone 19,
Philipsburg-Osceola 40
Tyrone 15, Bald Eagle Area 50
1. Garin Hay, T, 19:33. 2. A.J. Detwiler, T, 20:02. 3. Matt Savino, T, 20:05. 4. Josh Rea, PO, 20:21. 5. Ian Imler, T, 20:31. 6. Chad Muckey, PO, 20:49. 7. Cole Hoover, PO, 21:09. 8. Blaine Hoover, T, 21:16. 9. Nick Light, T, 22:23. 10. Iziah Christy, T, 22:37.
Other P-O runners
11. Mat Thomas 22:46. 15. Hunter Martin, 24:28. 17. Shane Panish, 25:19. 19. Braeden Fenton, 25:51.
GIRLS
Philipsburg-Osceola 15,
Bald Eagle Area 50
Tyrone 25,
Philipsburg-Osceola 30
Tyrone 15, Bald Eagle Area 45
Top Ten
1. Ella Pearson, T, 23:43. 2. Manna Potter, PO, 23:49. 3. Marissa Lewis, T, 24:16. 4. Sam Bainey, PO, 25:01. 5. Beth Pearson, T, 25:40. 6. Megan Kosut, PO, 25:59. 7. Paige Webster, T, 26:19. 8. Natalie Shaw, PO, 26:51. 9. Stephanie Ramsey, T, 27:00. 10. Hannah Wildman, PO, 29:27.
Other P-O runners
11. Kylie Timko, PO, 29:31. 12. Katie Trentham, 29:52. 14. Audrey Smith, 30:17. 15. Maddy Sparks, 30:47. 18. Alysa Butterworth, 32:09. 19. Brittne Williams, 32:41. 20. Roselyn Weaver, 34:00.