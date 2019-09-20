PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola seemed to have momentum coming into Friday night’s homecoming game against Bishop Carroll.
The Mounties led Tyrone at halftime last week, and thoughts turned to snapping a long Mountain League losing streak before the Golden Eagles rallied to win.
That momentum came to a screeching halt against Carroll.
Led by 223 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Jake Zazvrskey, including an 86-yarder, the Huskies ran over the Mounties, 32-0. The loss extended P-O’s league losing streak to 45 games.
“That was just awful football,” P-O coach Brian McGonigal said. “We came out flat. We lost three key starters to injuries, and that really took away our momentum. That doesn’t represent who we are. We’re a much better team than what we showed tonight.”
“The kids played really well,” Bishop Carroll interim coach Phillip Woo said. “They’ve had a lot of distractions and they’ve worked through it. They came out and they played football. I expected Philipsburg to give us a really good game because they played well last week against Tyrone. For us, this is a big game for our season.
One of those injuries was to quarterback Ryan Whitehead, who suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury early in the second quarter. His brother, Jeremy, a wide receiver, played quarterback for most of the rest of the game.
“I’m hoping it’s just a real bad third-degree ankle sprain,” McGonigal said. “Hopefully it’s not broken. We’ll wait and see what goes on there. Hopefully we’ll get an update tonight.”
BC (3-2) went on a 14-play, 78-yard drive at the end of the first quarter into the second. Zazvrskey ran eight times for 67 yards, but quarterback Hunter Dumm got the call on the 14th play, sneaking the ball into the end zone from the 1.
Ryan Whitehead got hurt on the ensuing possession as he scrambled and completed a 16-yard pass to Aaron Depto while getting hit.
The drive stalled, and punter Hunter Weitoish, who also got hurt, pinned BC at its own 14 with a 44-yard punt. But on the next play, the fleet-footed Zazvrskey went untouched 86 yards into the end zone.
Zazvrskey had 155 yards on 11 carries in the first half. He only had five carries for 68 yards in the second half before Woo started playing the backups.
“When his mind is in the game, he can move mountains,” Woo said. “He’s a player. He’s got great vision, and he’s a tough kid.”
“We knew 22 (Zazvrskey) and their quarterback were going to be fast,” McGonigal said. “We just had to key on them, and we didn’t make our keys. If we got one step out of place, that’s all they needed to get through the seam up the middle. We had linebackers out of place a couple times. We just did too much jersey grabbing and not wrapping our arms and driving our feet to make a tackle.”
It looked like P-O would hold BC to 13 points in the first half, but Dumm scored on a 48-yard run on fourth-and-2 with 45.8 seconds left in the half.
Zazvrskey scored on runs of 12 and 15 yards, respectively, in the second half.
The P-O defense did make a goal-line stand at the end of the third as backup quarterback T.J. Novak was thrown for a 2-yard loss from the 2.
The 1-4 Mounties will have to rebound next Friday at home against North Penn-Mansfield.
“Last week hurt,” McGonigal said. “We’ve got to find a way to keep fighting for these next five weeks. They’re down now, but we’ve got to pick them up. They’ve got to do some soul searching right now and decided what type of team they’re going to be. Are they going to be a team that’s going to lie down or are they going to be a team that’s going to stand up and fight for four quarters?
“Tonight they decided to lie down, unfortunately.”
Notes: Amanda Romano was voted homecoming queen, while Hunter Martin was the king. … Bishop Carroll outgained P-O, 440-93. … Friday’s game was broadcasted on the internet.