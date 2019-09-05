PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team swept Cambria Heights on Thursday.
The Mounties were 16-42 winners, while the Lady Mounties came out on top 21-37.
Scott Frantz won the boys race for P-O, crossing the line in 20:53. He was followed by teammates C.J. Muckey, Cole Hoover and Josh Rea as the Mounties captured the top four spots.
On the girls’ side, P-O’s Sam Bainey was the winner in 25:31. Manna Potter and Megan Kosut were also in the top 3 for the Lady Mounties.
Philipsburg-Osceola returns to action on Thursday at Central.
Boys
Philipsburg-Osceola 16,
Cambria Heights 42
1. Scotty Frantz, PO, 20:53. 2. C.J. Muckey, PO, 21:32. 3. Cole Hoover, PO, 21:43. 4. Josh Rea, PO, 22:04. 5. Brock Eckenrode, CH, 22:05. 6. Mat Thomas, PO, 22:21. 7. Gabe Sheridan, CH, 23:23. 8. Hunter Martin, PO, 24:02. 9. Zechariah Scott, CH, 24:48. 10. Ian Hall, CH, 24:49.
Other P-O runners
13. Shane Panish, PO, 25:37. 14. Braeden Fenton, PO, 26:29.
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 21,
Cambria Heights 37
1. Sam Bainey, PO, 25:31. 2. Manna Potter, PO, 20:11. 3. Megan Kosut, PO, 27:41. 4. Julia Kopera, CH, 28:03. 5. Elizabeth Sopata, CH, 28:041. 6. Kiersten Henry, CH, 28:05. 7. Natalie Shaw, PO, 28:50. 8. Hannah Wildman, PO, 29:09. 9. Audrey Smith, PO, 30:10. 10. Paige McMullen, CH, 30:17.
Other P-O runners
11. Katie Trentham, 31:19. 12. Maddy Sparks, 32:05. 13. Alyssa Butterworth, 33:39. 14. Brittne Williams 34:38. 16. Roselyn Weaver, 35:40. 17. Kylie Timko, 35:44. 20. Cassie Butterworth, 39:17.