LORETTO — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team traveled to St. Francis University on Saturday for the SFU Tournament.
The Lady Mounties went 7-2 in Pool play, finishing second to Cambria Heights.
P-O then fell to Penns Valley in the Gold Bracket first round.
Janey Johnson led the Lady Mounties with 33 digs and 18 service points. Kyleigh Kennedy added 19 kills, while Jayden Perks had four blocks.
Kalista Butler tallied 50 assists.
Philipsburg-Osceola returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Clearfield.