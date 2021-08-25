PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf team has seen plenty of success in recent years under head coach Jordan Albright.
And, despite a small roster, the Mounties are hoping to continue those winning ways in 2021.
Philipsburg-Osceola returns four letterwinners in seniors Colby Hahn and Zach Kolbe and juniors Oliver Harpster and Logan Phillippi.
Albright said his expectations are the same regardless of the number of returners back.
“(I want them to) play their best every shot and to get better each week,” he said. “I want them to also be good role models for the younger players we have.”
The roster features a total of eight players, including senior Cade Glace, junior Jake DeSimone and freshmen Siler Dixon and Dustin Glessner.
The team will have to fill the holes left by Chad Frank and Jake Vaux, two of the last members of the school’s District 6 championship team.
“Those two were great players for us,” said Albright. “They were great leaders for our team last year and all I can hope for is that some of that rubbed on to our letterwinners from last year.
“Jake and Chad were grinders on the golf course. I hope these guys learned from them to compete to the end.”
Albright said that he has seen a lot of positives from his group so far this preseason.
“They have determination number one,” he said. “They want to compete and play their best. I also see great focus and poise with these kids especially in pressure situations.”
With tough Mountain League matches each week, Albright said that the lineup will vary week to week with everyone getting a chance to qualify for team scoring.
The Mounties will continue to reach for their main goal this season.
“We just want to get better each week and see what we can do,” Albright said.
Philipsburg-Osceola opened the season at Clearfield on Thursday. The Mounties next match is Sept. 2 at Penns Valley.
Seniors
Cade Glace, *Colby Hahn, *Zach Kolbe.
Juniors
Jake Desimone, *Oliver Harpster, *Logan Philippi.
Freshmen
Siler Dixon, Dustin Glessner.
*Denotes returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
2—League meet at Penns Valley, 1 pm. 13—League meet at PELCC, 1 p.m. 16—League meet at Bellefonte 1 p.m. 20—at Operation Our Town, 11 a.m. 23—District 6 Class AA Sectionals at Windber Country Club, 10 a.m. 28—District 6 Class AA Individual Tournament, 10 a.m.