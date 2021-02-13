PHILIPSBURG — Down 43-41 to visiting Penns Valley midway through the fourth quarter, the Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team found another gear.
After all the adversity the team has been through the last few weeks, two points was nothing. The Mounties went on a 9-3 run to close out the game, defeating the Rams 50-46.
P-O was playing in its first game back from a 10-day quarantine after head coach T.J. Anderson fell ill with COVID-19.
Assistant coach Braden Treaster took over the duties on Friday night, leading the Mounties in his first-ever coaching win.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Treaster said. “They have dealt with so much this week. They haven’t had their head coach and we have had practices where we only had six or seven players.
“These guys fight through adversity. That’s the caliber of a championship team and that’s what we did tonight.”
The Mounties were money from the free throw line down the stretch as well, with Jeremy Whitehead, Oliver Harpster and Ryan Whitehead combining to go 8-of-10 in the final minutes.
But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Up 47-46, Philipsburg-Osceola needed to just run 13.8 seconds off the clock to take the victory.
But the Mounties turned the ball over on an errant pass, giving the Rams a chance to win it in regulation.
Penns Valley tried desperately to get a shot, but the Mountie defense held firm and the Rams turned the ball over.
Jeremy Whitehead took to the free throw line after being fouled and hit both of his shots, giving the Rams less than 5 seconds to get a 3-point shot.
However, this time it was Ryan Whitehead, getting fouled after snatching the rebound on an errant shot with 0.5 seconds left.
He hit 1-of-2 allotted free throws and set the final at 50-46.
“It was situation basketball,” Treaster said. “It’s what you practice for. It’s absolutely great to have a Whitehead at the line when the game is on the line. “They are both great kids and smart players. I am just so happy for the guys tonight.”
It was a fitting end to a game that was played close almost the whole way.
P-O led 10-9 amd 23-22 after the first two quarters, respectively. The Mounties led 36-34 after three despite getting down by as many as seven points to open the frame.
Ryan Whitehead led all scorers with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Jeremy Whitehead added 15 points, while Jake DeSimone tallied eight.
“We won for Coach Anderson,” Treaster said. “I told the guys before the game, we need to play for coach and we need to play for the players that aren’t here.
“That’s what they went out there and did.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 6-2. The Mounties travel to Bellefonte today.
There was no junior varsity game.
Penns Valley—46
Emel 1 0-0 2, Culver 1 0-0 2, Crater 5 2-2 15, Braucht 2 0-0 4, C. Narber 2 0-0 5, K. Niewinski 4 0-3 8, Aston 5 0- 0 10. Totals: 20 2-2 46.
Philipsburg-Osceola—50
Harpster 1 2-2 4, DeSimone 3 2-2 8, Doyle 1 0-0 2, J. Whitehead 4 7-8 15, R. Whitehead 6 7-10 21, Depto 0 0-0 0, C. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 18-22 50.
Three-pointers: Crater 3, C. Narber. R. Whitehead 2.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 9 13 12 12—46
P-O 10 13 13 14—50