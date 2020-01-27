HOUTZDALE — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team had a strong first quarter on Monday night, en route to a 69-44 victory over Moshannon Valley.
The Mounties took a 19-8 lead after one before finishing out the game on a 12-3 run.
Ryan Whitehead paced P-O with 25 points. Tyler Doyle added 11.
The Knights were led by Joe Bacher and Dalton Davis, who each had 10 points.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 1-14 overall. The Knights host West Branch this evening.
P-O improved to 8-9 overall. The Mounties host Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday.
The Mounties won the junior varsity game 50-15. Oliver Harpster led P-O with 10. Kadin Hansel and Matt Boyer each had four for the Knights.
Philipsburg-Osceola— 69
R. Whitehead 10 5-8 25, Ty. Doyle 3 4-4 11, DeSimone 4 0-0 8, Richardson 4 4-5 12, J. Whitehead 4 0-0 8, Matson 2 0-0 4, Harpster 0 0-0 0, Depto 0 1-2 1, K. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Frank 0 0-0 0, Tr. Doyle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 13-20 69.
Moshannon Valley—44
Kitko 3 0-0 8, E. Webb 1 1-2 3, Murawski 1 1-2 4, Bacher 5 0-0 10, N. Webb 0 0-0 0, Dufour 3 0-0 9, Davis 5 0-0 10, Lyon 0 0-0 0, Hansel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 2-4 44.
Three-pointers: Doyle. Kitko 2, Murawski, Dufour 3.
Score By Quarters
P-O 19 26 12 12—69
MV 8 21 12 3—44