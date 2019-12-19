PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola has to make up for giving up two forfeits by getting pins and scoring other bonus points.
The Mounties needed a lot of pins in what turned out to be a tight dual meet against Altoona on Thursday night at the P-O gymnasium.
P-O charged out to a 25-point lead by recording six of its seven pins in the first eight bouts, including one by sophomore Luke Hughes at 145, and getting a wild 10-8 win by Parker Moore over Josh Keirn at 195, to earn a 45-32 victory.
“Much better than Tuesday (a 39-29 loss to DuBois),” P-O coach Brad Pataky said. “Our kids came out with fire and they were excited to wrestle. I know a lot of them had a chip on their shoulder from Tuesday. I think today gave them a little reassurance that they’re still on the right path, still in the process of getting better.”
P-O’s Nick Bryan started the night at 120 by building a 9-0 lead on Jordan Carlucci before slipping in a half nelson, forcing Carlucci to his back and getting the pin in 5:39.
At 126, Altoona’s Damion Finnegan put on a clinic as he rolled to an 18-3 technical fall over Scotty Frantz in just 2:00.
After P-O’s Austin Foster won by fall in 58 seconds at 132, Altoona’s returning state qualifier Matt Sarbo moved up to 138 and built an 11-2 lead on Gabe Dunkelberger before pinning him in 3:38.
The 3-1 Mounties then reeled off four straight pins.
Hughes, who came into the meet with an 0-3 record, scored seven nearfall points and built an 11-0 lead on Altoona sophomore Will Young before getting the pin in 3:09.
“He’s getting better and better every single match,” Pataky said. “The stuff that we’re teaching is the stuff he’s doing on the mat, and you can’t ask for more than that. I’m super proud of him.”
P-O returning state qualifier Chase Chapman moved up to 152, amassed an 11-1 lead and pinned Graham Black in 2:42.
Altoona’s Adam Zerbee was only losing 2-1 to returning state qualifier Hunter Weitoish when the Mountie junior put Zerbee on his back from the top position with a spladle. Weitoish got the pin with 4 seconds left in the second period. Gilbert carried a hurting Zerbee off of the mat.
P-O’s Alex Dunkelberger followed with a pin in 1:17 to give the Mounties a 36-11 lead.
“I’ve noticed a big change in Alex’s performance,” Pataky said. “He’s got a lot more fire to him, and it’s exciting to see him trusting himself.”
After Altoona’s Collin Allmond won by fall in 49 seconds at 182, Moore and Keirn wrestled in the most entertaining bout of the night. They spent much of the bout looking to throw or headlock each other, which had the crowd and both benches into the slugfest.
The score was tied, 5-5, in the third when Keirn notched a takedown to take the lead. Moore escaped and took Keirn down at the edge of the mat to take an 8-7 lead. He released Keirn and, hit a low single-leg shot to score the winning takedown with 19 seconds left.
“Parker loves going upper body,” Pataky said. “I feel that if he trusts himself more with his shots he’s going to make so many gains. He has really good technique. (The takedown) was a great testimony to his work ethic because he works really hard. He’s always in the fight.”
After Altoona’s Raymond Boose won by forfeit at 220, teammate Adam Port made a first-period takedown and second-period escape stand in a 3-0 win over Chase Klinger at 285.
The second forfeit went to Altoona’s Eli Wisor at 106, making the score 39-32. P-O’s Nick Coudriet finished off the night by cradling Caleb Fasick for the fall in 1:31 at 113.
The Mounties are back in action on Dec. 28-29 at the Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic. The two-pound weight allowance will kick in over Christmas.
“The two pounds that they get is something every wrestler looks forward to,” Pataky said. “It’s almost like a second Christmas. We do have some kids coming down, and it will make our lineup a little stronger.”
Philipsburg-Osceola 45,
Altoona 32
120—Bryan, PO, pinned Carlucci, 5:39; 126—Finnegan, A, tech. fall Frantz, 18-3, 2:00; 132—Foster, PO, pinned Boutiller, :58; 138—Sarbo, A, pinned G, Dunkelberger, 3:38; 145—Hughes, PO, pinned Young, 3:09; 152—Chapman, PO, pinned Black, 2:42; 160—Weitoish, PO, pinned Zerbee, 3:56.
170—A. Dunkelberger, PO, pinned Reimer, 1:17; 182—Allmond, A, pinned Beauseigneur, :49; 195—Moore, PO, dec. Keirn, 10-8; 220—Boose, A, won by forfeit; 285—Port, A, dec. Klinger, 3-0; 106—Wisor, A, won by forfeit; 113—Coudriet, PO, pinned Fasick, 1:31.