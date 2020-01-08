PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team struggled with turnovers on Wednesday night in a 51-20 loss to Central.
The Lady Mounties took the early 4-2 lead, but fell behind 17-4 after one quarter.
Central never looked back, finishing the night with three players in double digits.
For the Lady Mounties, Samantha Bainey and Reagan Thorp each had six points.
Lindsey Bordas had five points, while Kyleigh Kennedy had three.
Philipsburg-Osceola went 6-of-15 from the free throw line.
The Lady Mounties dropped to 2-8 overall and 0-4 in the Mountain League.
Philipsburg-Osceola travels to Bald Eagle Area this evening.
Central—51
Oakes 2 0-2 5, Krieder 0 0-0 0, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Dixon 0 0-0 0, T. Longenecker 1 0-1 2, K. Longenecker 0 0-0 0, Metzger 7 1-2 15, Miller 0 0-2 0, Snyder 0 0-2 0, Eicher 4 3-4 12, Heuston 5 5-5 15. Totals: 20 9-16 51.
Philipsburg-Osceola—20
Bainey 1 3-9 6, Bordas 2 0-0 5, Potter 0 0-0 0, Thorp 3 0-0 6, Kennedy 0 3-6 3, Webster 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 6-15 20.
Three-pointers: Oakes, Eicher. Bordas, Bainey.
Score by Quarters
Central 17 15 8 11—51
Philipsburg-Osceola 4 4 4 8—20