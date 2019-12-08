MILL HALL — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team was defeated by Central Mountain on Saturday 65-19.
Samantha Bainey led the Lady Mounties with nine points. Lindsey Bordas added five.
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-1) returns to action on Wednesday at Huntingdon in a Mountain League tilt.
Philipsburg-Osceola—19
Bainey 2 4-10 9, Bordas 2 1-2 5, Potter 1 0-0 2, Thorp 0 0-0 0, Kennedy 0 1-3 1, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 2-2 2, Pinto 0 0-1 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 8-18 19.
Central Mountain—65
Baker 4 0-0 10, Fisher 3 2-4 11, Walsh 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0, Haines 0 0-0 0, McCann 13 4-5 32, Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Jones 5 0-0 10, Doyle 1 0-0 2, Fravel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 6-9 65.
Three-pointers: Bainey. Baker 2, Fisher 2, McCann 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 8 3 5 3—19
Central Mtn. 15 19 19 12—65