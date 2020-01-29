PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team improved to 9-9 on the season with a 61-48 victory over Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday.
“It was a great team win tonight,” said Mounties head coach Matt Curtis. “The crowd was amazing and the kids made some big plays when we needed them.
“I’m so proud of these guys to get to 9-9 with everything we have been through. That is a testimony to their hard work. We feel we have left some wins out there and we aren’t done yet. We still have work that has to be done, but I am so proud of all my players.”
Ryan Whitehead had 17 to pace the Mounties, while Jeremy Whitehead added 16.
The Mounties led 14-11 after one, but went into the half tied with the Eagles.
P-O then outscored BEA 17-5 in the third quarter en route to the win.
The Mounties also improved to 2-8 in the Mountain League. P-O hosts Central on Friday.
Philipsburg Osceola—61
Richardson 3 0-0 6, R. Whitehead 7 3-4 17, DeSimone 6 1-3 15, J. Whitehead 6 2-4 16, Matson 0 3-4 3, Depto 0 0-0 0, Harpster 0 0-0 0, K. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Ty. Doyle 2 0-2 4. Totals: 24 9-17 61.
Bald Eagle Area—48
Jones 4 3-4 14, Hoover 2 4-7 8, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Maynard 5 6-9 16, Parson 0 0-0 0, Gavlock 2 0-0 5, Koleno 1 0-0 3. Totals:15 13-20 48.
Three-pointers: Jones 3, Gavlock, Koleno. DeSimone 2, J. Whitehead 2.
Score by Quarters
BEA 11 17 5 15—48
PO 14 14 17 16—61