TYRONE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team fell to host Tyrone 79-19 on Friday night.
Kyleigh Kennedy led the Lady Mounties with nine points. Reagan Thorp added five.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 2-9 overall and 0-5 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties return to action on Monday, hosting St. Joseph’s Academy.
Philipsburg-Osceola—19
Bainey 0 0-2 0, Bordas 0 1-2 1, Potter 1 0-0 2, Thorp 2 0-0 5, Kennedy 4 0-0 9, Reed 1 0-0 2, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1-4 19.
Tyrone—79
Lewis 1 0-0 2, Bearer 5 0-0 13, Fusco 1 0-0 2, Westen 0 0-0 0, Shaw 3 0-0 8, Getz 5 0-0 12, Saltsgiver 5 2-2 12, Parker 1 1-2 3, Jonner 0 0-0 0, Dry 0 0-0 0, Kohler 0 0-0 , Brodzina 3 0-0 8. Totals:29 8-12 79.
Three-pointers: Thorp, Kennedy. Bearer 3, Shaw 2, Getz 2, Brodzina 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 2 9 4 5—19
Tyrone 31 21 18 9—79