HUNTINGDON — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team fell to Huntingdon 72-24 on Wednesday night.
Kyleigh Kennedy had 11 points to lead the Lady Mounties, while Lindsey Bordas added seven.
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-2) travels to Bellefonte on Friday for another Mountain League contest.
Philipsburg-Osceola—24
Bainey 1 0-2 2, Bordas 3 0-0 7, Potter 1 0-0 3, Thorp 0 0-0 0, Kennedy 4 3-5 11, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Webster 0 0-2 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Pinto 0 0-1 0, Sinclair 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 4-12 24.
Huntingdon—72
Miller 7 1-4 17, Rachel 1 2-2 4, Reamer 1 2-2 4, McElroy 4 1-3 9, A. Troup 6 1-1 13, Burkey 1 2-2 4, Patrice 1 0-0 2, L. Troup 5 3-3 15, Grenfield 1 0-0 2, Kyle 1 0-2 2. Totals: 28 12-19 72.
Three-pointers: Bordas, Potter. Miller 2, L. Troup 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 7 12 3 2—24
Huntingdon 34 15 16 7—72