PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team trailed Central by just one heading into the fourth quarter, but the Dragons finished the night off with a 57-51 victory.
Kaleb Richardson, Tyler Doyle and Ryan Whitehead each had 12 points for the Mounties.
P-O dropped to 9-10 overall and 2-9 in the Mountain League. The Mounties head to Tyrone on Tuesday.
Philipsburg Osceola—51
Richardson 5 0-0 12 , R. Whitehead 3 4-4 12, DeSimone 2 1-2 6, J. Whitehead 2 2-2 7, Matson 1 0-0 2, Depto 0 0-0 0, K Hahn 0 0-0 0, , Ty. Doyle 3 5-6 12. Totals: 16 12-14 51.
Central—57
Kitt 3 0-2 7, Boyles 4 5-6 13, Kling 1 0-0 3, Eberlin 3 2-2 8, Liebel 1 2-2 5, Ferry 4 3-4 14, Lingenfelter 1 0-0 3, Hoenstine 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-18 57.
Three-pointers: R. Whitehead 2, J. Whitehead, Ty. Doyle, Richardson 2, DeSimone. Kling, Lingenfelter, Ferry 3, Kitt, Liebel.
Score by Quarters
Central 12 16 12 17—57
P-O 10 15 14 12—51