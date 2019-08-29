BOALSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola won the Mountain League octomeet at the Mountain View County Club in Boalsburg on Thursday afternoon.
The Mounties’ Brandon Singer was the medalist on the day, carding a 74.
Chad Frank added a 76, while Ky Bender had an 78. Keegan Soltis rounded out the scoring with an 80.
Clearfield finished sixth with a 413. Harrison Peacock had the top round for the Bison with a 96.
Luke Roach added a 102, while Alex Lansberry anad Justin Maines had a 102 and 105, respectively.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 14-0 on the season. The Mounties are off until Sept. 5 when they head to Clearfield for another octomeet.
Clearfield is now 2-6 overall. The Bison travel to Kane on Tuesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—308
Brandon Singer 74, Chad Frank 76, Ky Bender 78, Keegan Soltis 80. Others: Tyler Doyle 87, Jake Vaux 104.
Tyrone—333
Brent McNeel 80, Jake Taylor 82, Cassidy Miksich 84, Luke Brooks 87. Others: Wade Hendrickson 95, Chris Wilkins 101.
Huntingdon—362
Andon Suchan 88, Jackson Ritchey 89, Ryan Marshall 92, Rece Ritchey 93. Others: Brady Handy 97, Levi Briggs 98.
Central—367
Mason Baker 83, Noah Bauman 88, Jerry Brumbaugh 97, Jonah Snowberger 99. Others: Cohen Fisher 100, Jacob Dick 110.
Bellefonte—369
Keith Hamilton 88, Gavin Fravel 90, Joseph Bruni 91, Caleb Stock 100. Others: Gunner Fravel 101, Cooper Funk 118.
Clearfield—413
Harrison Peacock 96, Luke Roach 102, Alex Lansberry 105, Justin Maines 110. Others: Eric Fletcher 118, Noah Jordan 119.
Bald Eagle Area—434
Luke Barnhart 88, Weston Eppley 110, Wyatt McClain 113, Noah Fultz 123. Others: Sutton Thompson 127, Ayden Jodon 131.
Penns Valley—455
Logan Jones 92, Justin Darlington 108, Lydia Boeckel 114, Richie Butler 141.