PHILIPSBURG — Pre-registration for 2020-2021 kindergarten classes is currently underway for students who will attend Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. Please call the elementary school office to preregister your child. Children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2020 may register for kindergarten.
Kindergarten Registration will take place as follows:
Philipsburg Elementary (342-2870)
- March 9 — 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- March 10 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Osceola Mills Elementary (343-4105)
- March 11 — 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- March 12 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Online Registration for incoming students is now available. Go to www.pomounties.org and then click on Parents/New Student Registration/Create a New Account to complete the online registration process. If you choose the online option, please complete everything before your registration appointment. Parents who do not have access to complete the online registration should request a registration packet by calling the school office the child will attend.
All parents should schedule a registration appointment by calling the school office.
A limited number of evening appointments are available. The child should attend registration to meet school staff and participate in developmentally appropriate activities. If you have any questions, please call the school your child will attend.
Certain documents are required when registering a child for school. Please bring the following with you to registration:
- Completed registration forms
- Proof of age (Birth Certificate)
- Proof of residency (A document with your current address: Driver’s license, vehicle registration, DOT identification card, deed, rental lease, current utility bill, property tax bill, or credit card bill)
- Immunization record that includes: DTaP — four required — one after child’s 4th birthday; MMR — two required; Hepatitis B — three required; Polio — four required (one after the child turns four); and Varicella (Chicken Pox vaccine) — two required