PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Christian Women will host a “Country Fair” luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Windy Hill Village beginning at 11:15 a.m.
The menu will be lasagna, lima beans, salad, bread sticks, assorted beverages, and coconut and lemon cream pie. Lunch is $12.
Lisa Haley from West Salem, Ohio will speak about “Surviving Life’s Surprises.” A door prize will also be given away.
To make a reservation call Jody at 762-2148 by Wednesday, Oct. 2.
To cancel call Jody no later than Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.