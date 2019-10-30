PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Christian Women will host a Yummy Turkey Be Thankful luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 13 beginning at 12:15 p.m. in the multi-purpose dining hall at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg.
The menu will be turkey, dressing, mashed Potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, assorted beverages and pumpkin pie. Meals are $12.
Tim Richmond and Jon Phillipi will provide inspirational music.
Naomi O’Kane from Treasure Lake, DuBois will discuss “How to do it the right way.” A door prize will also be given away.
Call Jody at 762-2148 by Wednesday, Nov. 6 to make a reservation. In the event of a need to cancel, call Jody by Monday, Nov. 11 by 10 a.m.
If interested in a current Bible study contact Gwen Dill at 342-0633.
Visit the group online at http://philipsburgchristianwomen.wordpress.com for devotional thoughts and any other upcoming events. For more information contact Bonnie Winters at 343-4990.