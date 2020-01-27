PHILADELPHIA — Soon after Romeire Brown heard the news of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash Sunday, he made a beeline for a spot he passes often: Lower Merion High School.
Brown, 29, laid a bouquet of daisies in Lakers purple and gold in honor of the 41-year-old basketball superstar, a native son and 1996 Lower Merion High grad. The gym at his alma mater in Ardmore is named Bryant Gymnasium.
“I pass here all the time. I always think to myself, ‘Wow, Kobe went here. One of the greats of all time came here,’ ” said Brown, who grew up in Lansdowne. “When I heard the news, I was just in a state of shock.”
Brown added his flowers to a growing memorial outside the Lower Merion High gym. Others placed basketballs, and some lit candles.
Like many, Brown felt proud of Bryant, proud of his ties to the region.
“He was just an all-round great character,” said Brown. “We lost another one of our own.”
Amy Buckman, the Lower Merion School District spokesperson, said the community was reeling from the news of Bryant’s death.
“Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat,” Buckman said, using the name of the Lower Merion High mascot. Buckman called Bryant “one of our most illustrious alumni.”
Buckman said the district “will always be grateful for his ongoing generosity” to the district, and said the Lower Merion High basketball teams would memorialize Bryant in some yet-to-be-determined way.
She said Gregg Downer, Bryant’s high school coach, was “devastated” by the news of Bryant’s death, as was Jeanne Mastriano, the Lower Merion English teacher who fostered his love of writing.
Arnold Haynes grew up in Ardmore and knew Bryant from the neighborhood. He attended Harriton High School in Lower Merion, and was graduating as Bryant was entering Lower Merion as a freshman, but the two played pickup basketball together on local courts.
“He was obviously good enough to play with the older kids,” Haynes said. He recalled driving by Lower Merion High at 5:30 a.m. and seeing Bryant’s green Land Cruiser already parked outside the gym.
“You knew he was here practicing,” Haynes said. “The hard work … you try to emulate that, and that’s not just basketball, that’s life. Just hard work, period.”
Haynes said he was with Bryant a few days after Bryant was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, then traded to the L.A. Lakers in 1996. They were celebrating at a club in Philadelphia when someone stepped on Bryant’s shoe. Someone shouted, “Hey, that’s Kobe Bryant!”
The person who stepped on Bryant’s shoe was unimpressed, saying, “It’s not like you’re Michael Jordan,” Haynes remembers. Haynes still laughs about that, and treasures a picture he has from that night.
Haynes gravitated toward the high school with his son, AJ, a junior at the school.
“He was more than just a basketball player,” AJ Haynes said. Bryant, he said, “was a guy who showed us the right mindset in life. It is really, really sad.”
Giorgio Imbiscuso, a 2017 graduate of Lower Merion High, brought flowers and a basketball to his alma mater after he heard the Bryant news. He left both outside the gym.
“A lot of children look up to him,” Imbiscuso said. “A lot of young adults look up to him — everyone, of all ages, looks up to him. I think it’s just a tragedy that he died from such a horrific accident.”
News of Bryant’s death caused ripples across the region.
Just this month, he bought out a showing of the film Just Mercy at the Regal UA Riverview Plaza in South Philadelphia. Bryant, on Twitter, hailed the “powerful film” and said “everyone should absorb its msg.”
Scott Charles, the trauma outreach coordinator for Temple University Hospital, hailed Bryant not as a basketball star but as a person. A dozen years ago, Bryant reached out to Charles through a representative, saying he wanted to help a family affected by gun violence.
Without fanfare, without notifying the media, Bryant bought an accessible van for Chinika Perez, a young mother who lost her legs in a shooting. He brought Perez and her family to a Lakers-Sixers game, insisting there be no media or fanfare over his gift. He spent most of an hour talking to Perez.
“Personally, I will wonder how many people have a story like Chinika’s,” Charles wrote on Twitter. “They say that our legacy isn’t what we leave for people but what we leave with people. Something tells me Kobe’s legacy will be just fine.”
Danielle Alexander said she’s still shocked by the news.
“It just hasn’t sunk in yet,” said the 29-year-old from Mount Airy. She remembers her younger brother imitating the basketball legend as they grew up.
“Every time he would shoot the ball, he’d yell, ‘Kobe!’ ”