The Philadelphia Eagles signed right tackle Lane Johnson to a contract extension that is reportedly richest ever, in terms of average annual value and guarantees, for an offensive lineman.
The Eagles announced the extension, which will run through 2025, late Friday afternoon.
The four-year extension is worth $72 million, which comes out to $18 million per season, and includes $54.595 in guarantees, according to NFL Media.
Johnson’s last contract was the five-year extension worth $56.26 million he signed in January 2016.
Currently, Oakland Raiders right tackle Trenton Brown is the highest-paid offensive lineman in terms of average annual value at $16.5 million per season, and Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has the most guaranteed money at $50 million in his contract.
Johnson has certainly performed well enough to earn his contract extension. The 29-year-old has made the Pro Bowl over the past two seasons, and he was an All-Pro selection after the 2017 season.
He helped anchor the offensive line unit that won Super Bowl LII.
Johnson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, has spent his entire seven-year career in Philadelphia. He’s started 90 games over that span.