CHICAGO _ ESPN apparently believes there is such a shortage of competent baseball commentators that it has no choice but to pay front-office employees to talk about their own team.
That’s the only way to explain David Ross joining fellow analyst Eduardo Perez and play-by-play man Jon Sciambi on Wednesday’s Cubs-Cardinals telecast.
This is the same David Ross who works for the team as special assistant to baseball operations.
So, ESPN is paying Ross for his insights into a game involving the Cubs, who also pay him for his insights.
Wonderful.
Cubs fans who wanted the hometown call on Wednesday had Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies, as usual, on WGN-9.
But ESPN telecasts aren’t blacked out, affording local fans who wanted to sample the national feed the ability to do so, an option that ought to be the rule rather than the exception.
So, there was Ross the one-time Cub opposite Perez, a former Card, with Sciambi. But there’s a big difference between being an alumnus of a team and being on its payroll.
It’s not as though Ross was uncritical of the Cubs. A former catcher himself, he expressed dissatisfaction, for example, with the way Willson Contreras frames pitches.
But it’s also not as though Ross is irreplaceable. He’s good, but not great. He’s likable, but not universally loved. Rick Sutcliffe, an ESPN analyst who played for both the Cubs and Cardinals, would be a better choice, just to name one.
Never mind the option of a two-man booth of just Perez and Sciambi. A two-man booth makes for a clean, uncluttered telecast, and in this case, one unencumbered by even the appearance of conflicted interests.
Perez and Sciambi seemed less troubled than amused by Ross’ dual allegiances.
As the Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill came to the plate in the second inning Wednesday, Ross observed O’Neill liked to attack early and swing at first pitches.
O’Neill then watched an 88-mph first-pitch from Kyle Hendricks sail through the meaty part of the strike zone.
“Right down the middle,” Ross said. “Maybe he had a bug in his eye. There’s my expert opinion.”
Said Sciambi: “There he is, with the expert opinion. Not to mention, he works for the team!”
Then there were laughs all around, perhaps because neither Sciambi nor Perez had anything to do with the decision to put Ross in the middle of this.
To be clear, it’s one thing to have a prediction go pfft. This isn’t about that. Taking money from the people you cover for a national outlet just seems wrong even if you believe you believe you rise above such concerns.
There’s all this worry at ESPN about what its people talk and tweet about, and yet no one there raises a red flag about something so basic. Merely acknowledging Ross’ conflict during a telecast does not inoculate the network from criticism.
(If you’re a Cubs fan who doesn’t think this a big deal, imagine how you would feel if it were someone in the Cardinals front office calling the game for ESPN.)
This is a recurring peeve for viewers who have every reason to expect national TV sports analysts to be independent from those they analyze. You don’t see NFL front-office people moonlighting on network telecasts. But this is a concern clearly not shared by ball clubs or ESPN and MLB Network.
For a time, ESPN had a two-for double-dip on “Sunday Night Baseball” with Jessica Mendoza on the Mets’ payroll and fellow analyst Alex Rodriguez on the Yankees’. A-Rod’s Yankees deal ended, however, which is good because the Yankees are on “Sunday Night Baseball” a lot and viewers deserve better.
Shouldn’t, say, Jim Thome just choose whether to provide analysis for MLB Network as a studio analyst or as a special assistant to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn?
Fox faces different challenges with his its Saturday regional telecasts. It does a handful of games all at once and only a few weekends a year. So, it cobbles together its crews from a variety of sources, including team broadcast crews.
But even then, those people don’t work in baseball operations the way Ross does.
This isn’t personal against Ross, who seems like a nice enough person, although he did share a story about being difficult to be around on days he was scheduled to start at catcher and snapping at Kasper before a game.
Ross’ Grampa Rossy persona, honed in the run to the Cubs’ 2016 World Series title, earned him a special following among Cubs fans and beyond.
It spawned a book deal, a spot competing on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and Ross’ own short-lived brand of sugar-frosted corn flakes. Good for him. But he should have to choose between TV or the front office gig.
It has never been clear why the sort of double-dipping he and others do is tolerated or necessary.