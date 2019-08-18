MEDINAH, Ill. — As Phil Mickelson put it on Twitter, how’s this for crazy?
The BMW Championship started on time Sunday, with groups going off the first and 10th tees at 10:19 a.m. Turns out Medinah Country Club can take a punch from Mother Nature.
The course received eight tenths of an inch of rain overnight and in the morning, boosting the total for the week to 1.94.
The storm that hit Chicago and the western suburbs did affect at least one player, though.
Check out Phil Mickelson’s tweet from 9:27 a.m.: “How’s this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lighting, I was on top floor, we were evacuated and the place is on fire(only thing of mine on fire this week.) I can’t get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes.”
Mickelson, who has struggled relative to the field this week (he entered the final round tied for 47th at 4 under par), is scheduled to tee off at 10:52 a.m. off No. 10 with Brooks Koepka and Dylan Frittelli.
And, hey, he will make his tee time.
The final group of Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay is slated to tee off on No. 1 at 12:20 p.m. Tournament officials condensed the tee times and opted for threesomes off both sets of tees because of the treacherous forecast.
Thomas shot a course-record 61 on Saturday to seize a six-shot lead.
Asked to explain why pros like him are bringing Medinah to its knees, he replied: “It doesn’t matter what golf course it is. You give us soft, good greens and soft fairways, we’re going to tear it apart. We all have such great control over our golf ball; we know how far it’s going to go and how it’s going to react. I mean we’re just good, you know?”