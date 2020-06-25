BROOKVILLE — The PGP Huskers were down just 1-0 after five innings of play on Thursday at Brookville, but a 13-run inning by the Grays helped them to 14-0 victory in six innings.
The Huskers’ starter Hunter Dixon had allowed just one run through five innings of work, but found himself in a jam the third time through the lineup.
The Grays’ big inning was punctuated by a grand slam from Joe Culler, who finished the game with two hits, two runs scored, a double and seven RBIs.
Blake Prestash had a double for PGP, while Allan Myers and Kyle Elensky also had hits.
Dixon took the loss for the Huskers, while Brady Caylor was the winning pitcher.
The Huskers dropped to 3-6 overall and travel to Sykesville on Sunday.
PGP—0
Rumsky cf 2000, Elensky 3b 2010, A. Myers dh 3010, Dixon p 0000, Bailor c 3000, Domico 1b 1000, Billotte ss 2000, Barr lf 2000, Tiracorda lf 0000, Prestash eh-p 2010, Gearhart 2b 2000, Troxell rf 1000, Coudriet rf 0000. Totals: 20-0-3-0.
Brookville—14
Caylor p 3000, Leadbetter p 0100, Geer cf 4332, Lopez ss 4232, Gohern lf 410, Ion lf 0000, Bondardine c 3220, Culler eh 2227, LaBenne 1b 3110, Palmer rf 2000, Worling rf 0100, Celes 2b 3010, Rhoads 3b 3110. Totals: 31-14-15 11.
Score by Innings
PGP 000 00 0 0—0 3 0
Brookville 000 10(13) x—14 15 0
LOB—PGP 6, Brookville 4. 2B—Prestash. Culler, LaBenne. HR—Culler (GS, 6th). SAC—Rumsky. SB—Culler, Celes.
Pitching
PGP: Dixon—5 IP, 11 H, 8 ER, 8 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Prestash—1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Caylor—5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Leadbetter—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Caylor. LP—Dixon.