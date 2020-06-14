ROSSITER — The Pennsylvnia Grain Processing Huskers rallied for two runs in the seventh to tie host Rossiter, then scored two more in the eighth for a 7-5 victory over the Miners Sunday in Federation League action.
Morgen Billotte cracked a two-run home run in the seventh to force extra innings and Zach Tiracorda hit a two-out single in the eighth for the eventual game-winning run.
Matt Bailor led off the frame with a double and scored on the hit by Tiracorda, who added an insurance run when he came home two batters later on Ryan Gearhart’s single.
Bailor led the Huskers with four hits and two runs scored, while Gearhart added three hits and two RBIs.
Gearhart was on base in the seventh when Billotte hit his home run.
Blake Prestash tossed three innings of scoreless relief to get the win.
He struck out three batters and walked two, while not allowing a hit.
Pennsylvania Grain Processing evened its record at 2-2 with the win.
Rossiter led 2-1 after one on the power of an Isaac Stauffer home run. Stouufer had three hits, three runs and 2 RBIs for the Miners.
Rossiter led 4-3 after four and held a 5-3 advantage from the fifth until the seventh when Billotte tied it with one swing.
The Huskers host Kuntz Motor Company Tuesday at Lawrence Rec Park.
Pennsylvania Grain Processing—7
Billotte ss 4112, Elensky p 3100, Rumsky cf 3000, Bailor c 4241, Domico 1b 2000, Prestash 3b-p 3100, Tiracorda lf 3111, Dixon eh 2010, Gearhart 2b 4132, Troxell rf 1000, Coudriet rf 2011. Totals: 31-7-10-6.
Rossiter—5
Neal c 4011, Matthews 2b 4000, Meterko ss 3100, Stouffer dh 4332, Scaratine rf 4110, Byers cf 4000, Richardon lf 1000, Ryan p 1000, Feagley rf 3011, Falgout 1b 2000, Reed 3b 0000. Totals: 30-5-6-4.
Score by Innings
PGP 100 200 22—7 10 1
Rossiter 200 210 00—5 6 0
Errors—Gearhart. 2B—Domico; Stouffer. HR—Billotte; Stouffer. SAC—Domico.
Pitching
PGP: Elensky—5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 S0; Prestash—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Rossiter: Ryan—4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO; Scaratine—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Matthews—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Byers—2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Prestash. LP—Byers.