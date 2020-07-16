ROSSITER — The Rossiter Miners scored six times in the fifth inning Wednesday at Shaffer Field to erase a 5-3 deficit, then held on to defeat the visiting Pennsylvania Grain Processing Huskers 10-6 in the Federation League playoffs.
The win clinched the best-of-3 series for the fifth-seeded Miners, who also topped fourth-seeded PGP Tuesday night at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Tyler Richardson was 3-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBIs, while Isaac Stouffer went 3-for-4 with two doubles and 3 RBIs to lead the Miners’ 11-hit attack.
Richardson’s 2-run homer helped the hosts take an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
PGP tied the game with three in the third before adding a run in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Matt Bailor had a 2-run single in the third to tie the game.
Nolan Barr’s RBI single gave the Huskers a 5-3 advantage in the fifth.
But Rossiter batted around in the bottom of the fifth, getting back-to-back RBI doubles from Pete Meterko and Stouffer to jumpstart the rally.
Barr and Karson Rumsky each had two hits for the Huskers.
With the win, Rossiter advances to the best-of-5 semifinal series against top-seeded DuBois.
The Rockets ousted Kuntz Motors in two games in their first-round matchup.
That series begins Saturday.
PGP—6
Rumsky 4120, Elensky 4000, Domico 4000, Bailor 4012, Billotte 3210, Prestash 3000, Gearhart 3000, Barr 3121, Troxell 0200, Tiracorda 1000. Totals: 29-6-6-3.
Rossiter—10
Neal 1200, Byers 4110, Meterko 2111, Stouffer 4233, Richardson 4232, Matthews 4110, London 3120, Geer 1000, Fagely 3000, Bennett 1000, Greenblatt 1000, Stonebreaker 1000. Totals: 29-10-11-6.
Score by Innings
PGP 003 110 1— 6 6 1
Rossiter 300 061 x—10 11 2
Errors—Tiracorda; Meterko. 2B—Stouffer 2, Meterko, Byers. HBP—Neal. SB—Neal 2.
Pitching
PGP: Elensky—4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Rumsky—2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Billotte—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Rossiter: N/A