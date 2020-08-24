Pennsylvania Grain Processing and C Classic Dodge have teamed up with Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc. to raise funds to assist people who live in Clearfield County and are undergoing treatment for cancer to meet their financial obligations.
C.C.C.S. is hosting a charity golf tournament at Eagles Ridge Golf Course in Lumber City. PGP is again sponsoring the tournament and C Classic Dodge is sponsoring the prizes for several par three holes for a participant who makes a hole-in-one — including a Dodge truck on one of the holes.
The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 and registration begins at 8 a.m. There will be additional door prizes and raffles available. All proceeds will go to Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc. and will be used to benefit Clearfield County residents undergoing cancer treatment.
Anyone interested in learning more about the tournament or the Cancer Support organization and contact us at www.clfdccs.org or 814-577-0577.